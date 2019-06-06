Angola: Can2019 - Ex-National Team Skipper Points Out Ways for Good Performances

Luanda — The inclusion of former football players in Angola senior men?s football team along with guarantee of game prizes and good working conditions are contribution aspects for the team to have good performance in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN).

The remark was made to ANGOP by the former skipper of Angola's National Football Squad, Fabrice Alcebiades Maieco "Akwá", ahead of the national team's participation in the Africa Cup of Nations to take place in Egypt this year.

In the meantime, the former player defended that the presence of ex-footballers in the group would motivate the team.

This has been a procedure adopted by some countries during the holding of this sort of international competition and whose results have been positive, said the ex-player.

However, Akwá, who has over 70 international appearances for the national team, underscored that young players need to be surrounded by legendary figures to impart them their experience.

The Angolan team (Palancas Negras/Sable Antelopes) will kick off their participation in the Africa Cup of Nations on June 24 facing Tunisia.