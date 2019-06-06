Namibia: Windhoek Braces for Fifa19, Tekken7 Heat

Female gamers are encouraged to try their hand at Namibia's last round of qualifiers for the FIFA19 and Tekken7 national tournament.

The controllers are charged, the games are updated, with the date and venue set, as anticipation heats up for the last route to enter the nationals.

Competition for titles on PlayStation4 is scheduled to take place on Saturday at Bauern Stube Family Restaurant in Windhoek.

If all bodes well, this year's champion will represent Namibia at the International eSports Federation World Championship in Seoul, South Korea, from 11 to 15 December, following in the footsteps of national Tekken7 winner Freddy Mazila, who participated at the 2017 and 2018 editions.

To date, no Namibia Electronic Sports Association Fifa national players have had the opportunity to travel abroad for eSports matches. Nonetheless, they boast the highest victory figures for Namibian eSports in international contests to date.

Thirteen-year-old John Walenga got Namibia's very first international win against South Africa in FIFA17 on 29 July 2017. In 2018, it was Rashaad Matjila who secured another victory for Namibia against SA's best.

"This is Nesa's very first formal introduction of the female national tournament for both FIFA19 and Tekken7 on PlayStation4. All Namibian female gamers are heartily invited to compete in the tournament to stand a chance to be awarded national colours to represent Namibia in international matches," Nesa said in a statement.

"Nesa would also like to extend an invitation to the public to support Namibian eSports, and join us for a great day of fun and games in support of Namibia's finest eSports athletes. Top performing players from the qualifier tournaments will be invited to compete at the finals event, where Namibia's champions for both titles [FIFA and Tekken] will be awarded to male and female participants, respectively."