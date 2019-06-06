Namibia: Gipf Fund Improves in 2018

The Government Institutions Pension Fund improved its market value by N$6,6 billion, up N$117 billion during the 2018/19 financial year compared to N$110,4 billion seen during the 2017/18 financial year.

Moreover, the fund plans investing N$7,2 billion in the local economy, and channel the funds largely into infrastructure projects.

This investment is in line with the fund aiming to achieve the 45% domestic asset requirement, as expected by the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority's regulation 13.

This was said by the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF)'s chairman, Goms Menettè, at the fund's stakeholders' consultative meeting last week at Opuwo. He, however, did not say when exactly the investment would be made, but said the improvement in the fund is proof of its duty to adopting world-class practices.

"The GIPF appreciates its role as the single biggest local investor, and the responsibility that this entails. This requires us to do more locally, and we are committed to doing just that. Testimony of that is our existing investments on the Namibian Stock Exchange (primary- and dual-listed shares as well as local bonds), our commitments to unlisted investments in Namibia, as well as our commitment to develop local infrastructure," he said.

The GIPF caters to a growing membership base, which currently stands at over 135 000 in the form of active members and annuitants.

David Nuyoma, the fund's chief executive officer, said they are committed to improving administrative capacity to ensure consistent service delivery.

"However, we need you, our valued stakeholders, to acquire your benefit statements to prove that you are registered on the fund, to verify and correct your personal details, and to give you an indication of the benefits you have when you retire, resign, die or become disabled," he urged.

Nuyoma added that the benefits statements can be acquired at regional offices countrywide, as well as at trade fairs and expos where the fund is participating.

"Allow me to reiterate the importance of completing and updating your beneficiary nomination form, and any other details such as marriage status, and the birth certificates of your children at least once a year.

"The nomination form assists the fund to know who to pay the member's benefits to in the event of death. In the absence of the nomination form, it becomes very difficult for the fund to process payments as there are no known beneficiaries to pay. Furthermore, an updated beneficiary form helps the fund to process death claims timeously as this type of claim is difficult to process if information is incomplete," the chief executive noted.