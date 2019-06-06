Kenya: Police Rescue Three Children From Voi in Mombasa

Three children who went missing in Voi two days ago, have been found hiding in a culvert in Kibarani, Mombasa County.

The stranded minors were rescued by police officers on patrol.

One of the officers attached to Changamwe Police Station who rescued the minors on Tuesday morning said the three were still in school uniforms.

STRANDED

"We are on duty on Monday night but a few minutes past 1am, we saw three children near a construction yard in Kibarani, they looked stranded. At first they were hesitant to talk but after giving them food they told us that they had come from Voi," said the officer.

The officer said the police were working closely with children's department to ensure they are reunited with their parents.

He, however, said that there were conflicting information on why the minors escaped from home.

"At first, the children told us they were kicked out of the house by their aunt after their parents, who stay in Mombasa, failed to send money for their upkeep but it later emerged that children were running away from punishment," he said.

ABANDONED

According to Occurrence Book report at Changamwe Police Station, the Kalela Primary School pupils hiked a lift in a lorry in Voi on Monday morning and were later abandoned in Changamwe, Mombasa.

The Kalela Primary School administration confirmed that the three had not reported to school on Monday.

Taita-Taveta Children's Officer Juma Mboga confirmed that the children were later reunited with their parents who recorded statements with the police upon producing their birth certificates to prove paternity.

"We are happy the children have been found and reunited by their parents. We have asked the parents to visit children department to explain how children found themselves in Mombasa," said Mr Mboga.

He added, "We are following this case keenly to avert in such incidents in future."