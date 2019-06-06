Kenya: Two Arrested in Makueni Over Death of Mother's Lover

Two men accused of killing their mother's lover in Mbukuni Village in Makueni County, have been arrested.

Boniface Masavu, 30, and Kyalo Masavu 25, were arrested on Wednesday and detained at Kilome Police Station for questioning in connection with the killing of Mr Kiendi Kivutha, 52. Their 50-year-old mother was also arrested.

"The men may have killed the man on suspicion that he was dating their mother," said Kilungu Assistant County Commissioner, Rebecca Ndirangu.

The body of Mr Kivuva, which had a deep cut on the head and bruises on the face and hands, was found dumped in a gulley in Mbukuni village on Tuesday.

The body was taken to Nunguni Hospital Mortuary.