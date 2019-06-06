5 June 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Two Arrested in Makueni Over Death of Mother's Lover

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Pius Maundu

Two men accused of killing their mother's lover in Mbukuni Village in Makueni County, have been arrested.

Boniface Masavu, 30, and Kyalo Masavu 25, were arrested on Wednesday and detained at Kilome Police Station for questioning in connection with the killing of Mr Kiendi Kivutha, 52. Their 50-year-old mother was also arrested.

"The men may have killed the man on suspicion that he was dating their mother," said Kilungu Assistant County Commissioner, Rebecca Ndirangu.

The body of Mr Kivuva, which had a deep cut on the head and bruises on the face and hands, was found dumped in a gulley in Mbukuni village on Tuesday.

"Mr Kivuva's body had a deep cut on the head and bruises on the face and hands," said Ms Ndirangu.

The body was taken to Nunguni Hospital Mortuary.

Kenya

Central Bank Governor Gets Four More Years in Office

CENTRAL Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge has been given four more years in office. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.