Namibia: Uncompleted Projects Bother Sampofu

Zambezi regional governor Lawrence Sampofu has expressed concern over uncompleted developmental projects, noting that it hampers progress in the region.

The region has a number of uncompleted projects dating back to 2012/13, the governor said on Tuesday during his state of the region address at the Zambezi Regional Council's offices at Katima Mulilo.

Sampofu noted that some contractors have a tendency of not adhering to deadlines and producing poor quality work, stressing that the Ngoma community resource centre is one such example of poor workmanship.

"Despite these downfalls, committed entities have worked hard to foresee progress in the region," he said.

Sampofu added that there is positive progress going on with the upgrading of the working and learning environment in the region in terms of offices and classrooms, as well as accommodation for pupils and civil servants.

"Improved quality of life for the current and future generations depend on improved infrastructure," he stated.

The governor said the upgrading of the Lusese, Kaenda and Ngoma clinics to primary healthcare centres are some of the highlights of developments in the region.

These three clinics were officially inaugurated by health minister Kalumbi Shangula in March this year.

In an effort to bring services closer to the people, the Kabbe South and Linyanti constituency offices were also contructed.

Sampofu said pupils' accommodation and learning facilities continue to be a challenge, but provision has been made to ameliorate some situations.

The governor further revealed that the Ministry of Finance collected revenue exceeding N$62 million in the region. Those contravening the law are being apprehended and charged accordingly, he observed.

"So far, 14 income-generating projects were approved for funding during 2018/19 by the gender equality minstry . To ensure early childhood learning, they are subsidising 76 preschool educators in the region, and a total of 24 684 orphans and vulnerable children are receiving social grants," Sampofu said.

He then urged leaders in the region to be mindful of the fact that they must steer development for the region.