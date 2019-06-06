Namibia: Sunny Boy's Mature On 'Uuyelele'

Namibia's hikwa pioneer Sunny Boy held an album release party for his seventh studio album, 'Uuyelele', at Moonrise Bar and Restaurant at Rundu last weekend.

Some of the local artists who shared the stage with the 'Koko' hit-maker included Swart Baster, MIG and Zombie Explores.

Fans who attended the event described it as entertaining, and one fan in particular, Ben Iileka, is pleased with Sunny Boy's new offering because he says it features good quality songs.

"You can really see that Sunny Boy has taken time to perfect the album, unlike some local artists who work on an album for only a few months and then release it," he said. Iileka's favourite song on the album is 'Pressure'.

Sunny Boy, whose real name is Sunday Shipushu, said the thought behind this track was to motivate people to find better ways to cope under pressure.

"Life is hard and tough. I want people to never throw in the towel. They must never give up, because at the end it will get better," he said.

'Never Change' is another song on the album that has already attracted the attention and admiration of many fans on social media. The artist, who was born at Oshakati and grew up at Ongwediva, explained that he hopes to inspire people to never change.

"The best you that you can and will ever be is yourself. I have been in the game for so long now, but I have not changed. I really don't see the need to," Sunny Boy said.

He believes his new album has more mature music and better sound quality, compared to his previous work.

"When I listen to this album, I am proud to see that I have grown as an artist. I can confidently say that my music has reached a level of greatness. I am so proud," the 36-year-old said.

On what he liked the most about working on the new album, Sunny Boy mentioned the fact that he was finally ready to release songs about his true feelings. "Holding things back is not nice, because you might regret it later. I feel happy that I had more freedom to speak my mind with this album. I feel that it was about time for me to say what I want to. You only live once, after all, so why hold back?"

Sunny Boy plans to shoot music videos for some of the tracks on the album but says he will do things a little differently this time around. He will opt to make a video for the song most popular with fans first.

"It's important to give my fans what they like. I have noticed that many fans are crying for a certain song and yet it never gets a music video."

'Uuyelele' is an 18-track album produced by Glo Production. It features local artists such as King Tee Dee, Exit and Desmond.

The album artwork is eye-catching and showcases a more mature Sunny Boy holding his young son in his arms. The 'Balance' singer said he wanted to show his fans his growth.

"I am not the same young man any more. I have grown up now. I am now a father and also engaged. I wanted to show my fans a picture of the man I am now."

