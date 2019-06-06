Namibia: Media to Profile Diplomatic Missions

The ministry of International Relations and Cooperation will make available information on the 31 Namibian diplomatic missions and three consulates to the local media for public knowledge.

Deputy prime minister and international relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah yesterday in Windhoek said the aim of the exercise is to inform and educate the public about the work being done by Namibian missions, and how they could assist citizens.

Although the information will be available in the New Era newspaper due to a partnership between the ministry and the daily, the minister added that in order to have maximum reach, the profiles will also be uploaded on the ministry's website.

"Through this exercise, the general public will gain knowledge on how to tap into opportunities available through the country's missions around the world in terms of business ventures, tourism, education and other socio-economic engagements that Namibians may be interested in, and how the country's diplomatic missions can facilitate such," she said.

In addition, the project will also familiarise the public with the activities of the Namibian diplomatic missions in order for them to appreciate the level of Namibia's bilateral and multilateral engagements with the international community, Nandi-Ndaitwah added.

"By learning more about their country's diplomatic missions, ordinary Namibians will be able to master basic knowledge such as how to acquire travel visas, get to know crucial information on various business markets around the world, study requirements, and tourism information," she noted.