Zimbabwe: Majuru to Extend Europe Stay

ONE of Zimbabwe's top sprinters, Panashe Majuru, is set to extend his stay in Europe after he was recently invited to take part in the Le Cheile International Athletics competition at Leixlip in Kildare, Ireland, on Saturday.

Majuru, a 400m sprinter and a 110 and 400m hurdles specialist, is in Europe where he has taken part in three major international track and field race meetings in the Netherlands and Belgium.

And the 21-year-old former Prince Edward School pupil on Sunday received an invitation to compete in the 6th edition of the Le Cheile International Athletics competition.

He had set the stage alight in the men's 400m event during Putbos Memorial meet in Oordegem, Belgium.

Competing in his third international track and field meet in Europe, Majuru was all smiles after he set a personal best time of 48.57 seconds when coming second behind Belgium's Jonas de Smet, who won this event in 48.33 seconds.

Third place went to Vester van Heijningen of the Netherlands who clocked 48.59 seconds.

Majuru went into this race after he had earlier finished a disappointing fifth place in Heat One of the men's 400m hurdles in which he clocked 54.47 seconds at the same meet in Oordegem on Sunday.

But he redeemed himself later on during the day to take a credible second-place finish in the 400m event.

And Majuru's brilliant performance in the 400m event did not escape the attention David McCarthy, the Race Director of the Le Cheile International Athletics track and field meet, who immediately extended an invitation for him to participate in this Saturday's event in Kildare.

"I am writing to confirm that Panashe Majuru has been invited to participate in the Le Cheile International Athletics competition, which takes place in Leixlip, County Kildare on Saturday 8th June. Panashe will be taking part in the 400m and 400m hurdles events on the day.

"This is the 6th edition of the Le Cheile International and, to date, we have brought approximately 120 overseas athletes to Ireland to compete in this event against some of Ireland's top athletes.

"Panashe has been invited to participate due to his recent athletic performances and we feel that his participation will enhance the competition.

"It has been agreed with Panashe that the Le Cheile International will cover the costs of his accommodation and meals while he is in Ireland.

This amounts to approximately €100," read part of the invitation letter which was sent to Majuru by McCarthy on Sunday.