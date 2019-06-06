Zimbabwe: Us Sanctions Spawn Economic Decay - China

China says illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the United States of America have resulted in economic decay, the shortage of medicines and loss of lives of innocent people. Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Guo Shaochun says in an op-ed in The Herald today, that sanctions have undermined the environment for economic development here.

Ambassador Guo saw the sanctions through the prism of the ongoing trade war between China and the US, which have global ramifications, amid a geopolitical tussle between the two countries.

"The trade war is one form of American hegemonic act and power politics against China and some other countries and here in this country the hegemony is reflected in the around 20 years of US sanctions against Zimbabwe," said Mr Guo.

"The sanctions, though are claimed to be just against 141 individuals and entities, have undermined the environment for Zimbabwe's economic development, for instances, obstructing the country's application for necessary loans from international financiers, promotion of foreign direct investment and the transfer of foreign currency, leading to economic decay, shortage of medicines, even loss of lives of innocent people."

President Mnangagwa has been bravely enduring the pressure and recently said "the Zimbabwean economy was greatly affected by the sanctions imposed by Western countries, under the new dispensation, we have said, with or without sanctions, we must focus on developing our economy."

Mr Guo said China is committed to credible consultations based on mutual benefit, but will not bow to pressure from any big power.

"China will never bow to the pressure from any big power," he said.

"No one can force its plan on China. No challenge can hold back China's development. Looking forward, China is committed to credible consultations based on equality and mutual benefit.

"China will continue to get support from all the friendly countries, including Zimbabwe, in this just cause against hegemony and power politics. The principle of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit will prevail."

Mr Guo said cooperation will benefit both China and the US, while confrontation serves the interest of neither.

"In a world of inter-connected development, we are all in the same boat and need to strive for win-win results," he said.