Zimbabwe: Hre City, Forest Twinning Bears Fruit

THE much-hyped twinning of Harare City with English Championship side Nottingham Forest is due to bear its first fruits.

The domestic Premiership side have been asked to send their junior coaches for attachment in England.

Nottingham Forest are also expected to deliver modern equipment to the municipal club in the coming days as the relationship heads for exciting times.

Harare City coach Mark Harrison, who hails from Derby, a city closer to Nottingham, initiated the twinning talks after he met the chief executive of the Nottingham Sports Community, Graham Moran.

Moran agreed in principle to work towards the union and after continuous engagements between Harrison and the English club, an agreement was reached.

The relationship is expected to be formalised any time soon.

Nottingham Forest is home to Warriors defender, Tendayi Darikwa, who according to the agreement, will be made ambassador of the partnership.

Harrison yesterday said the English team has since promised to ship modern equipment to the Zimbabwean club.

The local team's junior coaches will also be given an opportunity to get mentorship at the two-time UEFA Champions League winners.

"We are still in the early stages of the partnership with them, (Nottingham Forest) but they are preparing to send some equipment for the team, from juniors to the senior squad," said Harrison.

"We are also discussing the possibility of coach exchange programmes for our young coaches.

"Look, the long term objective of the twinning would be to try and get one or two of our young players over there for trial and experience, but we have to grow the relationship slowly.

"Obviously, the relationship is not something which can just evolve overnight, it's a long-term project. It's a huge step towards the right direction for Harare City."

The Harare City junior development initiative has also received a major boost after Proton Bread pledged to sponsor the project.

Harare City marketing manager, Osborne Maranda, confirmed the development.

"I can confirm that Proton have pledged to help our junior development vision. We will meet soon with the management to finalise the arrangement," said Maranda.

Harare City have seconded their junior players for scholarship at Waddilove High in Marondera since last year.