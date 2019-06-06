Zimbabwe: Pirates, Kariba Match Abandoned

ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League bad boys, Chegutu Pirates, were at it again after their match against Kariba Waves was abandoned yesterday.

The match was called off after 75 minutes with Chegutu Pirates leading 1-0 and refused to return to the field after ugly scenes on the pitch.

Reports indicate that the Chegutu Pirates goalkeeper was trying to use some delaying tactics and a ball boy ran onto the pitch to give him the ball for play to proceed.

The Pirates bench were not amused by that and allegedly manhandled him and threw him out of the field over the fence.

The act infuriated the home side supporters who invaded the pitch and the Pirates players stormed off and refused to return after the situation had returned to normalcy.

A solitary strike by Everson Feremba delivered the victory.

"We are happy with the way we played and we hope to maintain the fine run until the end of the season," said Saruchera.

"I have enough arsenal this time around so I will challenge for honours although it is still too early to say we will get there.

"We need to remain focused and the boys know what is at stake."

Fixtures & Results

Yesterday: Cranborne Bullets 1, Blue Swallows 0; Black Mambas 1, Ngezi Platinum U-19 0;, PAM United 1, Harare City Cubs 2; Cam and Motor 1, Banket United 1; Blue Jets 2, Herentals U-20 0; FC Mbare National 0, Beta X1 0; Kariba Waves v Chegutu Pirates (abandoned).

Today: Black Tigers v Grain Tigers (Motor Action), Golden Valley v Karoi United (Rimuka).