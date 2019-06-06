Zimbabwe: President Praises Nation for Embracing Clean-Up Campaign

President Mnangagwa yesterday hailed the nation for embracing the national clean-up exercise, which he launched last year and has become part of "stock- taking" exercise on actions on the environment which people live and depend on.

The campaign, running under the theme, "Zero tolerance to litter: My Environment, My Pride" was launched in December last year, against the backdrop of the continuing socio-economic reforms.

Speaking during the official opening of National Environment Summit held in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa was bountiful with his appreciation of the people's positive response to his initiative seeking to restore the country's past glory.

"It is very pleasing to note that more and more participants are coming on board to clean the nation," he said in a voice packed with gratitude.

"The first Friday of each month will remain our national clean-up day. Those who have not embraced this culture are urged to do so."

The President said as the nation's developmental trajectory increases pace towards the attainment of Vision 2030, people must be aware that science and technology alone cannot resolve environmental threats.

He added that neither Government or the laws put in place could solve climate change threats.

"Sustaining, protecting and preserving our God-given environment entails inner governance and a moral campus internalised in our hearts and minds, by which we must live," said President Mnangagwa.

United Nations Resident Co-ordinator Mr Bishow Parajuli also praised President Mnangagwa for the clean-up campaign.

"I must commend His Excellency President Mnangagwa's insightful initiative of clean-up campaign every first Friday of the month," he said.

"This shows leading by example to inculcate a mindset shift for clean environment which in turn will prevent water born diseases, boost health, reduce cost and promote tourism."

The Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Environmental Management Agency and others organised National Environment Summit under a localised theme "Dialogue for Environmental Sustainability".

Zimbabwe has shown great commitment to addressing climate change issues by being among the first countries to ratify the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.