Zimbabwe: Dawson Wants Academy Side Turn Pro

Lance Chihande in CAPE TOWN, South Africa

THE Zimbabwe Rugby Academy coach, Brendon Dawson, believes the only way the team playing at the SuperSport Challenge can be successful in the near future is if it turns professional.

The newly-formed academy are still in search of their first win.

However, they have played the best quality rugby against top sides such as the Toyota Free State Cheetahs, Boarder Bulldogs, Sharks, Western Province and they now face Eastern Province in their last game.

"What we are in this competition for is growth. I really and truly believe that we have done it and the growth has been amazing from where we started and where we are today.

"Some players have come from different parts of the world and some from South Africa and some in Zimbabwe.

"We have put them over in a set-up that I want them to play and they have started to adapt. It doesn't come overnight," said Dawson.

The Young Bucks have played against teams that have been in camp for nearly three months, or more, prior to the tournament. By participating in the tournament, Dawson and his technical team believe a formula has been set in place to improve the quality of rugby in the country.

But, he wants the academy to implement a professional full-time rugby formula to aid in the quest to qualify for the next 2023 Rugby World Cup.