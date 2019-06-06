South Africa: Jantjies to Make Return Off Lions Bench

Johannesburg — Lions coach Swys de Bruin has named an unchanged starting XV team for Saturday's Super Rugby encounter against the Hurricanes at Ellis Park. Elton Jantjies , who was dropped for breaking team protocol last week, will make his return via the bench as he comes in at the expense of Hacjivah Dayimani.

Shaun Reynolds retains the starting No 10 jersey after impressing in the 41-22 win over the Stormers.

Saturday's clash is scheduled for 15:05.

Teams:

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Courtnall Skosan, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronjé, 8 Kwagga Smith, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Cyle Brink, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 CarlÃ¼ Sadie, 2 Malcolm Marx (captain), 1 Dylan Smith

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Nathan McBeth, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Reinhard Nothnagel, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Nic Groom, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Tyrone Green

Hurricanes

15 James Marshall, 14 Ben Lam, 13 Jordie Barrett, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Chase Tiatia, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara (captain), 8 Gareth Evans, 7 Du'Plessis Kirifi, 6 Reed Prinsep, 5 Isaia Walker-Leawere, 4 James Blackwell, 3 Jeff To'omaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Toby Smith

Substitutes: 16 Dane Coles, 17 Fraser Armstrong, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Liam Mitchell, 20 Ardie Savea, 21 Richard Judd, 22 Peter Umaga-Jensen, 23 Salesi Rayasi

