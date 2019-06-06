6 June 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Another Ex-Minister Joins List of MPs Who Have Resigned

By Ethan Van Diemen

Susan Shabangu, the former minister of social development and minister for women in the presidency, has officially resigned as an MP, Parliament has confirmed.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed Shabangu's resignation in a statement on Thursday, which outlined the composition of the sixth Parliament of South Africa.

"There are currently four casual vacancies [vacancies arising from resignations after being sworn in] in the National Assembly. This is due to the recent resignations of Ms Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, Ms Susan Shabangu and Ms Nomaindia Mfeketo from Parliament. In addition, President [Cyril] Rampahosa ceased being an MP when the NA [National Assembly] elected him as president of the Republic on May 22," read his statement.

Shabangu joins a growing list of former ministers and ANC MPs who have resigned this week.

News24 earlier reported that these MPs included Letsatsi-Duba, the former state security minister, and Mfeketo, the former minister of human settlements.

The three were part of a group of 14 former ministers who did not make it into Ramaphosa's new Cabinet that was announced last week.

