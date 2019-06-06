South Africa: Dashcam Captures Dramatic Police Chase On N1 Near Cape Town... Into Oncoming Traffic

A driver who witnessed a dramatic police chase on the N1 near Kraaifontein has described seeing the fleeing suspect and several police cars speeding into oncoming traffic.

Morne Fourie told News24 that he was on his way to work, around 11:40 on Wednesday, when he heard police sirens.

In dashcam footage posted online, about nine police vehicles are seen chasing a white VW Polo down the highway in the wrong direction.

"I saw the cars in front of me moving to the side of the road and seconds later a white Volkswagen Polo came speeding past into oncoming traffic," Fourie said.

"He narrowly missed the oncoming cars... things could have [gone] horribly wrong."

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel André Traut said the driver was a 59-year-old man, suspected to be a drug dealer.

"The suspect was shot and wounded during the pursuit," he said.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Traut added that no further information could be released at this stage.

