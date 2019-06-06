South Africa: Du Preez At Flyhalf for Sharks, Bosch Moved to Fullback

Cape Town — Sharks coach Robert du Preez has named his team for Saturday's Super Rugby encounter against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires.

The coach's son, Robert du Preez Jnr , is back at flyhalf, with Curwin Bosch moving to fullback in place of Aphelele Fassi, who drops down to the bench.

The other changes are up front, where Tyler Paul comes in for Jean-Luc du Preez, who has returned home with a knee (MCL) injury. Hyron Andrews starts at No 4 lock in place of Ruben van Heerden, who moves to the bench.

Among the reserves, centre Jeremy Ward and scrumhalf Zee Mkhabela are back in the match-day 23 in place of Kobus van Wyk and Cameron Wright.

Kick-off for Saturday's clash is scheduled for 21:40 (SA time).

Teams:

Jaguares

TBA

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Hyron Andrews, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Mzamo Majola

Substitutes: 16 Craig Burden, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Ruben van Heerden, 20 Luke Stringer, 21 Zee Mkhabela, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Aphelele Fassi

Source: Sport24