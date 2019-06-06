Ghana: Veep and Second Lady Host Street Children and Kayayei On Eid

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his family hosted over 1500 head porters, popularly called 'Kayayei' and street children at his residence in Accra to celebrate Eid.

The 'Kayayei' drawn from the Kantamanto, Malata, CMB, Railway, Agbogbloshie and Kaneshie markets were served with hot meals and chilled drinks.

Vice President Bawumia used the occasion to advise them to eschew social vices despite their difficult circumstances.

He announced that "Operation Off the Streets for Better Life" is in progress. He noted the government through the ministry of gender and social protection has started the Porterage Module which will link women in rural communities to the government's initiatives, intended target group, mapping of hotspot areas and identification of shelters across the regions, data collection, management and analysis, re-integration activities of children of school going age, skills training and sending persons with disability to rehabilitation centres.

He said the measures will also include linking of persons on the street to technical and vocational institutions to acquire skills for employment and job creation.

Dr. Bawumia has over the years hosted less privileged persons in society at his home on festive occasions.