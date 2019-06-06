Cameroon: Cycling Tour of Cameroon - Kamzong Abossolo Takes the Lead

The cyclist from SNH Velo Club won the yellow jersey after the fourth stage that took place on Tuesday June 4, 2019.

Clovis Kamzong Abossolo has taken the driving seat of the ongoing sixth edition of the International Cycling tour of Cameroon. This was the outcome of the fourth stage of the competition that took place on Tuesday June 4, 2019. The race took place along the Pouma-Kribi highway over a distance of 154.4km. A total of 47 cyclists were on the start list.

The riders rode on a speed of 39.469km/ph. The race was won by Bdadou Youssef (Morocco) in 3h54'43". He was followed closely by Mahdar Martin (Slovakia) 3h54'43" and Clovis Kamzong Abossolo (SNH Velo Club) 3h54'43".

Even though Kamzong did not win the lap he won the highest number of points. After four days of intense competition and calculations, Clovis Kamzong Abossolo (SNH) is topping the classification table with 14h40'38". Kamzong Abossolo is followed by Bdadou Youssef (Morocco) 14h40'49" and Slovakia's Mahdar Martin 14h40'57". Kamzong is 11" away from the second cyclist and 19" away from the third. Kamzong Abossolo has taken over the yellow jersey from Ivorian cyclist, Cissé Isiaka, who won the jersey du ring the third lap in Ebolowa on Monday June 3, 2019. During the fourth lap on Tuesday Cissé Isiaka finished on the 32nd position.

Clovis Kamzong Abossolo said he and teammates will work hard to conserve the victory they have achieved in the Kribi-Douala lap before going to the West Region. It is not going to be easy for the Cameroonians as each of the participating teams are struggling for the top seat. For now, the SNH Velo Club is the best in the competition out of the nine clubs taking part this year. Yesterday, June 5, 2019 was rest day for all the teams in Kribi. The fifth lap of the competition will take place today, Thursday, June 6, 2019 along the Kribi-Douala highway; a distance of 175.7km.