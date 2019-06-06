Cameroon: Bimbia Slave Trade Village - Seeking to Become World Heritage Site

Prof. Milton Guran, Anthropologist from the Federal University of Fluminense in Brazil who succeeded in a similar project in his home country made an evaluation at the historic village.

The government of Cameroon is leaving no stone unturned to make the historic Bimbia Slave Trade Village to become a UNESCO World Heritage Site. To this effect, it sought the expertise of Professor Milton Guran, Anthropologist from the Federal University of Fluminense in Brazil. It is on record that Prof Guran who has experience on such files had worked and succeeded in inscribing Cape de Vallongue Slave Trade Site in Brazil into a world heritage site. He is therefore in Cameroon to work with the Ministry of Arts and Culture on what to do and how to submit request for Bimbia Slave Trade Village to become a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Accompanied by Theophile Eyango, Technical Advicer No 1 in the Ministry of Arts and Culture, and other officials, Prof. Milton Guran was then led through a guarded tour in the Bimbia Slave Trade Village on June 4, 2019, by the Mayor of Limbe III Municipality, Nseke Luma. Through the various departments where slaves were treated like Slave warehouse, Open air market of enslaved weighing and inspection station, Water and feeding station, Children's warehouse with door of no return and finally the awful journey of no return into the sea, Mayor Nseke at each stage rendered horrific inhumane accounts of possible activities that occurred there.

The tour ended in the sea where the journey of no return by the slaves to the western world started. Prof Mbida Mindzie Christophe, Director of Cultural Heritage at the Ministry of Arts and Culture, indicated that the project is very important for the building of Cameroonian identity.

Given that the slave activities had involved many tribes in Cameroon, it is therefore such a historic concern to all. "We want to build up this site of memory so that people don't forget it. It is now history and we have to assume it. It was a sad history as there was nothing positive in enslaving people. But we want to take advantage of it in a more po sitive way by developing the touristic aspect of it," Prof Mbida explained.

He added that they have done some statistics and can have 200 million visitors per year at the Bimbia Slave Trade Village when the project goes ope rational. Prof. Guran, a Brazilian white who has trace of ancestral lineage in Mozambique, insisted that slave trade is a crime against humanity and that the malice is still ongoing but in a different form.