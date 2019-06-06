South Africa: Police Searching for Suspect Linked to Fatal Shooting of a Former Municipal Councillor in Loate

press release

Police in Loate on Tuesday, 04 June 2019, responded to a shooting incident in which a 47-year old man was shot and certified dead on arrival at a local clinic.

Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased gave a lift to some community members after a meeting that had been held at a carwash in Winterveldt. It is alleged that he stopped for what appeared to be another hitch hiker, who then allegedly shot the deceased multiple times at close range, and fled. The deceased was rushed to a nearby local clinic where he was certified dead on arrival.

Police are appealing to those who witnessed the incident to come forward and assist with any piece of information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspect.

Information can be reported anonymously on the crime stop number 08600 10111, or by visiting/calling Loate police station.