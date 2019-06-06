6 June 2019

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Well Wishes for Jonas Gwangwa

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his best wishes to activist, musician, songwriter and producer Jonas Gwangwa.

Gwangwa, 81, is currently receiving medical attention at 1 Military Hospital in Tshwane.

"The thoughts and prayers of all South Africans are with our beloved national treasure, Ntate Jonas Gwangwa, and his family. We wish him a speedy and full recovery," the President said on Wednesday.

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has visited Gwangwa and assured that he is recovering well and is in good spirits.

Gwangwa, a globally renowned jazz trombonist, is an esteemed member of the National Order of Ikhamanga, who was honoured in 2010 for his exceptional contribution to music and the struggle for freedom in South Africa.

One song of his that continues to reverberate with emotive melody is the aptly titled 'Flowers of the Nation'.

Believing that politics and culture cannot be separated, Gwangwa's total commitment to the struggle to end apartheid was thus intrinsic to his music.

So intense and rousing were his instrumental tunes, that the apartheid censorship machinery banned his records without bothering to check the lyrical content.

South Africa

'Ramaphosa's Silence on Reserve Bank No Indictment on His Leadership'

President Cyril Ramaphosa's silence on contradicting statements made by senior party leaders on the possible expansion… Read more »

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.