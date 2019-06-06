Cameroon: Cooperation - Cameroon Consolidates Ties With WIPO

External Relations Minister on June 3 granted an audience to the Assistant Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation, Wang Binying.

The Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella on June 3, 2019 accorded an audience to the Assistant Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), Wang Binying, who is in Cameroon for an official visit till June 07. Accompanied by a delegation, the Chinese-born official said she was in Cameroon for a conference on June 4 to 5, 2019 at the Yaounde Hilton hotel on the theme

"Geographical indicators in Africa; stakes in territorial development, trade and economic integration." Going by her explanatory statement to the press after the close to an hour audience with the Minister, Wang Binying said the get together targeted highlighting and protecting the particularities of each region in Cameroon for the development of the country and to broaden its trade base.

She noted that the event in her rating will consolidate already existing ties between Cameroon and the World Intellectual Property Organisation. "We think this event will be another milestone in the consolidation of relations between WIPO and Cameroon and other interna tional and national organisations," she said. Meanwhile, the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth,

Felix Mbayu, received in audience the United States Ambassador to Cameroon, Peter Henry Balerin, on June 4, 2019 during which they discussed Cameroon-US relations and other topics of general interest. The US diplomat said he equally held talks with Minister Mbayu on the situation in the North West and the South West Regions of which he was interested in the progress being made. As concerns US investments in Cameroon, Peter Henry Balerin revealed that they will like to increase their investments in the country.

"As you know, we have a very significant health cooperation with Cameroon and particularly in the domain of HIV/AIDS and fighting malaria. In that respect, I also congratulated the Minister for the Minister of Health's recent decision to eliminate user fees for HIV/AIDS services because with that we have been able to significantly increase our budget for support for HIV/AIDS services and we hope to achieve epidemic control by the year 2021," he stated.