Cameroon: 2020 CHAN, 2021 AFCON - Tournaments Management Committee Created

Abbreviated COCAN 20-21, the Committee created by the President of the Republic on June 4, 2019 is responsible for the successful organisation of the two football jamborees to be hosted by Cameroon

The President of the Republic, Paul Biya on June 4, 2019 signed a decree (No 2019/295) creating a committee in charge of the Local Organising Committee of the African Nations Football Championship called CHAN TOTAL AFCON 2020 and the Africa Cup of Nations dubbed TOTAL 2021, both competitions to be hosted by Cameroon. The newly-created Committee abbreviated COCAN 20-21, according to the decree, is placed under the control of the Minister of Sports, who is the President of the Committee.

The Committee is expected to work in collaboration with the organising commission put in place by the African Football Confederation (CAF), and has as mission to ensure the hitch-free organisation of the two football tournaments next year and in 2021. The decree which consists of 19 Articles in its Article 18 states that the June 04 decree annuls decree no 2017/445 of August 11, 2017 which created a similar committee called "Cameroon 2019", responsible for the organisation of this year's Africa Cup of Nations which due to a change in date by CAF authorities, Cameroon will no longer host the continental football jamboree.

With regards to the composition and functioning of the Committee, the Minister of Sports is the President of the Committee with the President of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) as Vice President. Other members of COCAN 20-21, according to the presidential decree, will comprise a representative of CAF, three representatives of FECAFOOT, two representatives from the Ministry of Sports, two representatives of the National Committee for the Preparation of the Africa Cup of Nations (COMIP-CAN), Presidents of Technical Commissions, Presidents of Sites Committee and a Rapporteur.

For the effective and efficient realisation of its missions, COCAN 20-21 will operate under three structures; a tournament direction, technical commissions and site committees, with the President of COCAN 20-21 designating the coordinators of each tournament site.

Article 13 of the decree clearly states that expenses for the functioning of COCAN 20-21 will be from the State budget. The Committee will within a period of three months maximum after the 2020 and 2021 competitions under the guide of its president deposit a general report on the organisation of the football tournaments to the Prime Minister.