South Africa: Alleged Argument Leads to Death - Nababeep

press release

The Nababeep Police are investigating a case of murder after a 27-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Nababeep. It is alleged that on Tuesday, 4 June 2019, at about midnight, an argument broke out between two male friends about a girlfriend. The incident occurred in an open area in Wyepoort, Nababeep. The suspect allegedly stabbed Yusriq Booysen once in the chest with a knife. Booysen later died in the Springbok Hospital. The 29-year-old male suspect was arrested the following day in Nababeep.

The suspect will be appearing in the Springbok Magistrates' Court on a charge of murder soon.

Anyone with information can call D/Cst Marco Links on 027 713 1028. The investigation continues.