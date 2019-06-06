South Africa: Home Owner Arrests Robbery Suspect

press release

A homeowner from Gelvandale and his cousin bravely ran after two suspects who broke into his home and robbed them during the early hours of this morning (6/06).

It is alleged that between 01:00-02:00 this morning, the 20-year-old complainant and his cousin (23) were asleep when the door of their Capricorn Street home was kicked opened. Two suspects entered and threatened them to lie down or they will shoot them. A cell phone, two jackets and a pair of takkies was taken. After they left, the complainant and his cousin chased after them and succeeded in arresting one suspect in Voissen Road. The cell phone was recovered.

The 27-year-old suspect is detained on a case of house robbery and he is expected to appear in court soon. The other suspect is known but has not yet been arrested.