South Africa: Would-Be Carjackers Arrested in Kwandengezi

press release

Last night at 20:30, a man was stationary at the gate of his home on Mkhiwane Crescent in KwaNdengezi when he was accosted by three suspects, one armed with a firearm.

At gunpoint they demanded the car keys of his vehicle. The victim fought back and managed to overpower one suspect. A shot was fired but no person was injured. KwaNdengezi police immediately responded and there was a shoot-out. One of the suspects believed to be in his twenties was shot and fatally wounded. He was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with two rounds of ammunition. He was also found in possession of a bag which contained remote jamming equipment.

Another three suspects aged between 21 and 34 were arrested while trying to flee in their getaway vehicle. The arrested suspects will appear in the Pinetown Magistrates Court soon on charges of attempted carjacking and attempted murder.