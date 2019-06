press release

The body of 16-year-old Jolandre Tolli who went missing on 02 June 2019, was discovered this morning at Breipaal near Douglas.

A case of murder is opened and the police request anyone who may have information about this incident to please contact Sergeant Jacobus April on 082 301 9978 or the Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information received will be treated as strictly confidential.