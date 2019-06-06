6 June 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Family Murder

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Two suspects aged 26 were arrested by Bishopstowe police officers on two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder. The suspects appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on 3 June 2019 and were remanded in custody.

A family was attacked on 26 May 2019 at 21:00, by a group of gunmen who fatally shot a 29-year-old mother and her two-year-old child at their home in Maqonqo. Three family members aged between 29 and 83 sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for medical attention. A case of murder and attempted murder was opened at the Bishopstowe police station for investigation.

Police investigations are continuing and more arrests can be expected.

South Africa

'Ramaphosa's Silence on Reserve Bank No Indictment on His Leadership'

President Cyril Ramaphosa's silence on contradicting statements made by senior party leaders on the possible expansion… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.