South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Family Murder

press release

Two suspects aged 26 were arrested by Bishopstowe police officers on two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder. The suspects appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on 3 June 2019 and were remanded in custody.

A family was attacked on 26 May 2019 at 21:00, by a group of gunmen who fatally shot a 29-year-old mother and her two-year-old child at their home in Maqonqo. Three family members aged between 29 and 83 sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for medical attention. A case of murder and attempted murder was opened at the Bishopstowe police station for investigation.

Police investigations are continuing and more arrests can be expected.