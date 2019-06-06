6 June 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Vice Speaker of Chinese Parliament Ends Visit

Luanda — The Vice Speaker of the Standing Committee of the People's Assembly of China, Wang Chen, left Luanda on Thursday morning, following a three-day work visit, in the framework of the reinforcement of the relations between both countries' parliaments.

In Luanda, the Chinese MP was received by the Angolan President, João Lourenço, to whom he imparted China's willingness to continue cooperating with this African country in economic sector and credit-based projects execution.

Wang Chen and the First Vice Speaker of Angola's National Assembly , Emília Carlota Dias, led the official talks between the two countries' parliaments.

The Chinese MP also held meetings with parties' whips and representative s of political groups with seat in the National Assembly.

Angola and China have cooperation relations in various sectors for over three decades.

Recent data show that the volume of business between the two nations surpassed USD 26 billion in 2018.

