Angola: Cabinda - Journalists At New Technologies, Online Media Workshop

Cabinda — At least 30 journalists of different Media outlets are taking part in a workshop on technologies and online media, including fake news, started Thursday in northern Cabinda province.

Professionals from northern Uige province are also attending the two-day upgrading training, jointly sponsored by Angolan Journalists Union and US Embassy in Angola.

The participants are discussing Topics such as "What makes news a news," "What's different about digital media," "What defines today's journalist," "How digital media has changed that," and "How digital and social media can help find information ".

The secretary general of the Angolan Journalists' Union, Teixeira Cândido, praised the workshop, saying the initiative will benefit local professionals in the exercise of their profession.