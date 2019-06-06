Mozambique: No Religious Conflict in Mozambique, Says Nyusi

Maputo — Beira (Mozambique), 6 Jun (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday declared that, since there is no history of religious conflict in Mozambique, he cannot accept that muslims are behind the terrorist violence plaguing parts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Speaking in the central city of Beira, at celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitre, the festival marking the end of the muslim fasting month of Ramadan, Nyusi said "Our brothers in the north, in districts of Cabo Delgado province, are the victims of terror and extreme violence. They are murdered and their houses and goods are destroyed by men who do not want to show their faces. Through their declarations, they are making efforts so that we will confuse them with Islam".

"We Mozambicans have no history of conflicts of a religious nature", he stressed. "We don't accept them telling us that muslims are doing these things".

Even during Ramadan, he continued, the terrorists continued to kill their victims in Cabo Delgado. "This is inadmissible", Nyusi declared, "since Islam, as we know it, means peace, in words and in deeds".

"The country is living through moments in which it needs an effective and lasting peace", the President said. "Let us all use this moment to condemn violence strongly and to ask Allah to return tranquillity to our fellow countrymen in Cabo Delgado as quickly as possible. Muslims do not strike deals with hated, envy and violence".

He said he had not waited for an invitation to come to the Eid-ul-Fitra celebration in Beira. "I decided to come", he added, "because on this important occasion, I want, in solemn manner, to praise the historic role of the muslim community in the social and economic development of our country".

He thanked the muslim community for the support it had given to the victims of cyclones Idai and Kenneth, which hit Mozambique in March and April. Idai had devastated the central provinces, particularly Beira, while Kenneth had struck Cabo Delgado.

"The cyclones brought us an unparalleled trail of destruction", said Nyusi. "All Mozambique experienced the pain of our fellow countrymen. In the name of all Mozambicans, I would like to thank the muslim community for its contribution, for what it did to save lives. The Mozambican people will never forget this".