Mozambique: Nyusi Meets With Mayor of Beira

Maputo — Beira (Mozambique), 6 Jun (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday met in the central city of Beira with Davis Simango, mayor of the city and leader of the country's second largest opposition force, the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM).

Nyusi was in Beira to attend the muslim community's celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitra, the festival marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, and he took the opportunity to discuss with Simango the results of the international donor conference held in Beira on 31 May-1 June.

The conference obtained pledges of 1.2 billion US dollars for reconstruction following cyclones Idai and Kenneth. Idai hit central Mozambique on 14 March, with a particularly devastating impact on Beira. Kenneth hit the northern province of Cabo Delgado on 25 April.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with Simango, Nyusi said "I suggested to the Mayor what should be done to follow up the conference".

"We want to continue this dialogue about many aspects related with Idai", he added. "We need to share information about the resources we are raising, so that we know how to define the priorities for Beira at each moment".

Simango praised the initiative taken by Nyusi in meeting with him, and also the President's meeting in the city of Chimoio last Sunday with Ossufo Momade, leader of the former rebel movement Renamo. That meeting was to discuss the demobilisation and disarming of the Renamo militia and integrating its members into the defence and security forces, or back into civilian life.

"We praise the meeting held with the Renamo leader", said Simango. "The people are anxious for peace. Comfort for all Mozambicans is needed, so that everyone can enjoy peace".