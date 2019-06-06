Mozambique: Nyusi Inaugurates Inhambane INSS

Maputo — Inhambane (Mozambique), 6 Jun (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday urged public officials to change their attitude towards their jobs and towards citizens, by ensuring that they behave in a dedicated and professional manner.

He made this appeal in the southern city of Inhambane shortly after inaugurating district offices of the National Social Security Institute (INSS).

"Bringing public services closer to citizens should not be expressed only in new or rehabilitated infrastructures, but mainly in a change of attitude by the staff", said Nyusi. "They must serve better and facilitate the lives of citizens".

He declared that the INSS offices he was inaugurating express the willingness of the government to improve continually the quality of the services it provides.

"In this space, the business person who is seeking to regularise his contributions, the worker who wants to know his social security situation, or the pensioner who wants to receive his pension should receive polite, professional and speedy attention", said the President.

The government, he added, had promised to make citizens' lives easier, by bringing public services closer to them, and by implementing a policy of making districts poles of development. This involved setting up appropriate social security services.

The inauguration of the INSS office in Inhambane means that pensioners and other INSS users will no longer have to travel across the Bay of Inhambane to the neighbouring city of Maxixe to benefit from social security.