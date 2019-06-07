Kenya: BetLion Awards Two Lucky Winners With Afcon Trip

Nairobi — Two lucky winners; Maina Kariuki and George Simbiri have won an all-expense paid trip courtesy of betting firm BetLion to watch Harambee Stars take on African football giants in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations slated to kick-off June 21 in Egypt.

The duo will be accompanied by a friend each and will be in Egypt for 7 days to enjoy matches everyday in the continental showpiece where Harambee Stars is making first appearance since 2004.

BetLion, the home of Africa's biggest jackpot worth Ksh 350 million, has been running the campaign since April 8 and ended May 31. To enter into the promotion, one simply needed to deposit and place a bet with BetLion with every bet is equated to an entry.

"As a sports lover, when I saw the promotion, it excited me. With my fingers crossed every time I played with BetLion, I prayed to be one of the winners," an elated Maina Kariuki stated.

"When I received the call that I was the winner, I couldn't believe it, but I am so happy to be going to cheer on Kenya at AFCON. Thank you BetLion," he added.

"BetLion made a promise to be a rewarding platform, these winners here are just but the beginning. There will be more sporting safaris but locally and abroad, we seek to make this promotion a brand asset, Kenyans should brace themselves for more sport tourism," said Managing Director of BetLion Kenya, Spencer Okach.