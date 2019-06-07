Kenya: James Mburu Named New KRA Commissioner-General

Nairobi — James Gathii Mburu named KRA Commissioner General to take over from John Njiraini who has been in office for 2 terms.

Mburu's appointment for a three-year term is contained in the latest Kenya Gazette signed by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich.

Mburu was seen as the likely candidate to succeed Njiraini owing to his vast experience, having served in the Tax Administration Department, Domestic Tax, Audit and Investigation.

He currently holds the post of Commissioner of Intelligence and Strategy.

The appointment comes amid investigations at KRA by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), with several arrests and prosecutions so far on officials accused of corruption by aiding tax evasion.

Njiraini's term at KRA has been turbulent, having failed to achieve the set targets in revenue collection.

In 2018, President Kenyatta replaced five board members of the tax agency among them then Chairperson Edward Sambili through a special gazette notice.