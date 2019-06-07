North Africa: The CAF Executive Committee Communicates

press release

The CAF Executive Committee meeting decided on June 5th, 2019, in Paris, unanimously, that:

the conditions of game and safety were not met during the 2nd leg of the CAF Champions League final held on May 31, 2019, preventing the match from coming to an end;

consequently, the 2nd leg match must be replayed on another ground outside Tunisian territory;

all the CAF regulations relating to this competition are maintained for the said 2nd leg match;

the date and venue of this meeting will be determined later by the CAF Executive Committee;

consequently, Espérance de Tunis will have to render to the CAF Secretariat trophy and medals awarded on May 31, 2019, upon official notification of this decision;

all other aspects of disciplinary, organization and refereeing will be submitted to the relevant committees for processing and decisions.