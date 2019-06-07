Kenya: Why Kenyans Are Faulting Laboso for Seeking Medical Treatment Abroad

Kenyans are questioning why Bomet governor Joyce Laboso had to seek treatment abroad despite health being a devolved function and her being incharge of the county.

Governor Laboso took medical leave in May and the county communicated that her deputy will hold forte as she seeks treatment for undisclosed illness.

Her admission and treatment in London resurrected a discussion on the poor health systems in the country that political leaders do not trust.

In November 2016, the then Bomet governor Isaac Ruto flew to South Africa for specialized treatment after his nose was injured following a confrontation with the police.

HEALTHCARE

That incident and the current hospitalization of his successor have now raised questions as Kenyans demand better healthcare services from governors under whose mandate health falls.

"Wish her quick recovery, but its just an indication of failed leadership. Lucky for her she can go to London," Charles Gichuhi tweeted.

"Health is a devolved function, she's in charge of health in Bomet but she had to fly to London to seek treatment. Devolution is really working well for Kenyans!" Nyambura Nderitu wrote.

"This is depressing. Obviously we pray for her quick recovery. But if she had built a hospital for her people in her county, she wouldn't need to travel across the world to acquire good medical services. I feel sad for her county," Jackson Mwendwa said.

"We should set a date let's say 10 years from now stating that Kenyan politicians must use Kenyan hospitals. If they decide to go abroad, they should pay from their own pockets," Maisham Ko wrote.

PUBLIC HEALTH

"What magic has London used to build a working healthcare system that these leaders cannot? A whole governor incharge of health in the county flying to London for treatment is a shame," Michael Njoroge added.

"Politicians don't care about the public health system because they are not compelled to use it plus their huge perks can afford them proper care elsewhere," Shriman Nasi wrote.

"Don't blame Laboso for seeking treatment abroad... the worst enemy of Kenya are voters notorious for voting with their teeth and tribe then resort to being complainants of the same system they voted for... lastly the attitude of most employees working in public service... poor," Alex Monayo tweeted.

"I'm a resident of Bomet, we have no drugs at a local dispensary and you expect me to clap for the governor... What concerns us doesn't matter to her," Victor Kibet posed.

"This goes to show they have zero faith in Kenyan hospitals. Maybe if the money they use to fly abroad and seek treatment would be used to better the health care system and have better pay for Kenyan doctors and nurses," Loise Sigana stated.