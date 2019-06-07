Zambia Presidential Spokesman Amos Chanda Resigns

Zambia's presidential spokesman Amos Chanda Thursday announced he was resigning from his job.

Mr Chanda was appointed in January 2015 by incumbent Edgar Lungu after winning the presidential election.

During a press briefing at State House in Lusaka, Mr Chanda said he was leaving the job to "join the private sector". He said he officially tendered his resignation on Wednesday night.

He later circulated a statement to reporters saying: "I have perused the draft constitution particularly the clause requiring civil servants to vacate office at least two years ahead of elections and I would not want to get caught up with this should I aspire for political office."

Mr Chanda, a former journalist, worked as a news editor with state newspaper Zambia Daily. He then resigned to join media advocacy prior to Zambia's 2011 general election in which President Michael Sata won.

Mr Chanda was appointed deputy press aide before he was moved to Zambia's mission in London where he served until 2014.