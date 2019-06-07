Zimbabwe: Chamisa Slams Govt Over Continued "Abductions" of Civil Society Members

MDC leader, Nelson Chamisa has slammed the government for allegedly abducting and torturing of Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president, Obert Masaraure last night.

The civil society leader was allegedly dragged from his home in the middle of the night in the full glare of his family by unidentified men believed to be state security agents.

He was taken to an unknown location where he was stripped naked, severely assaulted and interrogated about ARTUZ's industrial action and told to stop mobilizing teachers to go on strike.

Masaraure managed to walk until he met a good Samaritan who gave him clothes and money to make his way home.

Chamisa took to Twitter to express his dismay over the latest case of gross human rights violation by the state.

"Civil society leader Obert Masaraure abducted, tortured and dumped the usual way in Zimbabwe (sic). Seven other civil society activists in jail on trumped-up charges. The political situation deteriorates. Zimbabwe (has) turned into a pariah state and banana republic," he said.

In the past few weeks, Zimbabwe has witnessed a massive clampdown of human rights defenders with seven other in police custody on subversion allegations.

Political activist and cleric, Evan Mawarire called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to immediately deal with the escalating cases.

"Waking up to the news of @OMasaraure Orbert Masaraure president of @ARTUZ_teachers in the middle of the night is deeply distressing. @edmnangagwa please stop this happening. praying for his safe release," said Mawarire.

Recently, the US government urged Zimbabwe to respect the rule of law by allowing citizens to air out their grievances.