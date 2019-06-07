Zimbabwe: Former Minister Goche in Property Wrangle

Former cabinet minister Nicholas Goche is being accused of invading a Shamva property belonging to one Mary Manyange.

Manyange has since dragged the ex-minister to court after he refused to vacate.

The case is now before the High Court but the former minister insists he is the rightful owner.

Through his lawyers Maringe & Kwaramba, Manyange has taken notice of the chamber application and has entered his appearance to defend the action against him.

Goche, whose address was cited as Suppergranny Restaurant, Stand 63, Shamva Township, is accused of occupying the property without the plaintiff, Manyange's consent.

Manyange claims she is the owner of the property known as Stand 63 Shamva Township under the district of Mazowe which she obtained under the Deed of Grant No. 2744/93.

"Efforts done by the plaintiff to get Goche off the said property were not fruitful," according to Manyange's lawyers from Mambara and Partners.

Manyenga is praying for an order evicting the defendant.