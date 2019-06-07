Botswana: Softball Team to Slug It Out in Praque

Gaborone — Botswana softball team is among national teams from all five Olympic continents, which will compete at the XVI World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Men's Softball World Championship that will be held in Prague, Czech Republic from June 13-23.

The championship is the highest-level softball competition on the planet highlighting the sport's ongoing global development and reach.

Botswana Softball Association has thus named a formidable team that will present the country at the championship, which will feature 72 games to determine the best softball country or team in the world.

The team leaves for Prague on Sunday.

BSA public relations officer, Kelebogile Seitei said in an interview that the team reported for camp Wednesday to prepare for the competition, which will be held in 11 days.

Seitei said most players were physically fit given that they had been active in the league and various tournaments.

"It has been a week since the championships and we used the Easter tournament to beef up the squad. It was after the Easter tournament that we finalised the squad. Some players were added after being identified at the tournament," she said.

Botswana is in group A alongside world's number one New Zealand, who are also defending champions, Japan, Argentina, Czech Republic, Mexico, Philippines and Cuba.

The team will play its first match against Argentina on June 14 at Havlickuv Brod and face Philippines in Prague the following day.

On June 16, Botswana will play against Cuba at Havlickuv Brod, after which they will take New Zealand at Prague on June 17.

Botswana will play against Mexico on June 18 at Havlickuv Brod, Czech Republic on June 19 at Prague and Japan at Havlickuv Brod on June 20.

The squad comprises of Gideon Puakaa (Carats) Pamidzani Mazulugwa (Panthers), Kunyalala Samuel (Police IX) Romeo Tshelametse (Rail Giants) and Kagiso Mogale (BDF IX) in the pitching department.

Catchers include Thabiso Radithobane (Wells International), Unaswi Gudu (BDF IX), Morulaganyi Moalosi (Carats) while infield there will be Moses Kgosimore, Kefilwe Kenosi (Police IX) Ofentse Ketshogile (Wells International), Tiro Mazulugwa (Panthers), Jurry Manaka (BDF IX), and Brian Dekoker (Gatalamotho).

Eric Simwanza, Thabo Dhlodhlo, (Wells International) and Tshepho Ditiro (Comets) will man the outfield.

Meanwhile, following the opening ceremony on June 13, hosts Czech Republic and New Zealand will officially open the global tournament.

The finale will be played on June 23, after the bronze medal match.

After the opening round, the top four teams of each group will advance to the play-offs to battle for the Title of World Champion in an eight-team, single-elimination bracket.

Source : BOPA