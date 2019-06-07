Botswana: Volleyball Ladies Team for All Africa Games

Gaborone — Botswana national ladies volleyball team has qualified for the All Africa Games to be held in Morocco in August, after beating Mozambique 3-0 on June 5.

The team won all the sets with 13-25, 15-25, 13-25.

The team beat eSwatini 3-0 in the first game; a victory, which served as a morale booster for the Botswana ladies.

While the ladies team was on a roll, the men's side did not do well and failed to qualify for the All Africa Games after losing to with 25-21, 21-25, 25-18.

The ladies team coach, Kabo Ntshinogang said their game against Mozambique was not as tough as he had anticipated.

He said they had prepared for Mozambique knowing that they were a better side than eSwatini.

The coach said he was happy that they managed to win all their two games, with a scoreline of 3-0, without any team winning a set against them.

Ntshinogang said there was a need to prepare more as a team if they were to do well against teams in Central, Northern and East African countries.

"To be honest, our players' physical strength was a bit poor and that comes with training.

Our players only played last year, so it means they were not active," he said.

He said it was important that they fully prepare for the All Africa Games because they were going to face a tough challenge, but they could only succeed with good preparations.

The men's coach, Shadrack Kapeko said they played against a very competitive team, which had been dominating the region.

He, however, said they had a very young team, which did well against Mozambique, despite failing to qualify.

"If you look at the scoreline, we started very well. The set score was not that much and they matched Mozambique," he said.

Source : BOPA