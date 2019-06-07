Botswana: U.S. Presidential Tour Winds Up At Yale

New Haven — As Botswana progresses towards transforming into a knowledge-based economy, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi continues to seek strategic partnerships with world renowned universities to move the process forward.

In an interview following his visit to America's Yale University on June 5 , he said he interacted with different faculty leadership for possible areas of collaboration.

Through the partnerships, he said, Botswana sought to establish relationships that would bring about opportunities for spurring activities that would yield the much needed jobs.

He said government wanted to attract the best to partner with Botswana to deliver the much needed jobs and a whole economic mix that would yield high income productivity and tradable goods and services.

During President Masisi's first State of the Nation Address in 2018, the underlying message was transforming Botswana from a resource-based to a more diversified knowledge-based economy'.

"As we aspire to move to a high-income nation, this transformation remains a critically important purpose for Botswana," he said.

In that regard, he said, the partnerships were dependent on knowledge in order to stimulate accelerated economic growth for the improvement of the country's GDP.

President Masisi was accompanied Yale University, almunus Mr Kefentse Mzwinila who is the Minister of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services.

Meanwhile, President Masisi on Tuesday had a conversation with one of America's leading newspapers with worldwide influence and readership - The New York Times, about a wide range of issues including natural resource management, particularly elephants.

"They seemed to be intrigued by our lifting of the hunting ban. We corrected a few misconceptions," he said.

President Masisi said he explained to the newspaper that lifting the hunting ban was not exclusive to elephants as the prohibition was imposed on all species.

The newspaper was also informed that the lifting of the ban came after thorough broad based public consultation and that in a democratic state, it was important to involve communities.

Not consulting the public may have resulted in the likelihood of losing the battle on conservation, he said.

The President's working visit to the US, which started May 28, covered a number of activities in Las Vegas and San Francisco. He was accompanied by First Lady Neo Masisi, Minister of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism, Mr Kitso Mokaila, Minister of Green Technology and Energy Security Mr Eric Molale and other senior government officials.

Source : BOPA