Botswana: Masisi Quintessential Leader

Serowe — The Acting President Mr Slumber Tsogwane has extoled President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, as a quintessential leader who discharges his duties diligently.

Speaking at a Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) strategy and manifesto roll-out workshopon on June 5, Mr Tsogwane who is also BDP chairman, said that the prototypical President Masisi proved to Batswana that he was the ideal leader they could pride themselves in.

Mr Tsogwane who is also Acting BDP President said during his recent trip to the United States, Dr Masisi applied himself so well on many issues of national interest when addressing various international media much to the disappointment of the attackers and their handlers.

Dr Masisi, he said is well-versed with current issues afflicting the country so much that he had his hosts marveling at his distinguished approach.

Buoyed by roaring BDP members, the Acting President exalted President Masisi for taking the elephants and lifting of hunting ban war to the accusers whilst simultaneously defending the country's stance on the issues in question with unmatched verve.

Mr Tsogwane was referring to the eloquence and reaction of President Dr Masisi when addressing business persons trading in diamond and the manner in which he handled a female protester who accused Botswana of wanting to kill elephants willy-nilly at JCK event in Las Vegas, United States of America.

Mr Tsogwane, a Boteti West Member of Parliament, lauded the country's chief spokesperson President Dr Masisi as a proud Motswana who did an awe-inspiring job in bringing the whole world to Botswana with a well weaved and punctuated speech on the country's natural resources and their management that spans many years.

The Acting President argued that Batswana are reputed conservationists who have and continue to live with wild animals without any species risking extinction.

This, he said is because different tribes have totems which they hold sacred and therefore do not hunt.

Such a move, he said, ensured that such species continued to thrive in the wild.

In a spirited dismissal of protesters who campaigned against Botswana tourism on allegations of possible massive killing of elephants as a consequence of lifting of hunting ban, the Acting President highlighted that traditionally there were some wild animals that were not hunted since they were a rare sight and were held in high regard by Batswana.

This, he said was a demonstration that the country required no external force to nudge the country into superior conservation, which has always been the hallmark of Botswana tourism.

Mr Tsogwane wondered how people who have never lived with nor seen wild animals could dictate to Batswana on the management of wild animals.

He found the attacks and subsequent advice on the management of wild animals, especially elephants, akin to preaching to the converted since the country has been preserving and conserving natural resources unparalleled.

In a rather veiled attack to the protesters of lifting of hunting ban, the acting president questioned why their countries did not have as many wild animals as

Botswana, a country whose reputed conservation strategies are under spotlight.

