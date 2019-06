press release

The Office of the President wishes to extend a special thanks to all members of the Press who attended the second live Presidential Press Conference held at State House yesterday evening on Thursday 6 June 2019.

The FULL Video of Live Presidential Press Conference is now available for viewing via the below youtube link on the State House Website:

Website: http://www.statehouse.gov.sc/video.php

For photo gallery please visit State House Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/StateHouseSey/