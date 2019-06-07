Zimbabwe: Angola Backs Zim Economic Reforms

Angola has expressed confidence that reforms being undertaken by the new administration led by President Mnangagwa will turn around the economy.

Speaking after paying a courtesy call on Zanu-PF secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu at the party's headquarters in Harare yesterday, outgoing Angolan Ambassador to Zimbabwe Pedro Handrik Vaal Neto said the current economic reforms will definitely shape the future prospects of Zimbabwe.

"I am confident the economic reforms which Zimbabwe is currently working on, will definitely shape the future of this country.

"All the measures being undertaken are meant for the people of Zimbabwe," Ambassador Handrik Vaal Neto has said.

Dr Mpofu described the courtesy call as a brotherly visit, since Angola and Zimbabwe shared the same vision.

He said Zanu- PF will host liberation movements this year.

"MPLA of Angola have already done that. Angola is a major player in matters of politics in the region.

"As Zanu-PF we have been discussing how we are going host the liberation movements this year.

"As liberation movements in SADC region we share a common vision. Angola has already done that and we will host delegates from sister liberation parties this year.

"We discussed a number of issues to do with governance and politics. As Zanu-PF we are certain that Angola remain one of the major players when it comes to Zimbabwean politics.

"We will continue partnering Angola in areas of economic issues as the country is focusing on economic reforms.

"I am glad that Angola-Zimbabwe relations are strong politically and economically," said Dr Mpofu.