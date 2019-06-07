Zimbabwe: Gospel Song for Idai Victims

Kadoma-based gospel musician Ireen Phiri, better known as Envoy Ireen, has penned a song dedicated to victims of Cyclone Idai which ravaged most parts of Manicaland Province.

Titled "Munehanya Nesu", the song is part of her debut album titled "Ndozvireva Kunaniko" which will be launched tomorrow at the Cam and Motor Baptist Church in Kadoma.

The seven-track album carries messages of appreciation, hope, love and encouragement to believers.

In an interview, Phiri said the track "Munehanya Nesu" is meant to console those who were affected by the disaster.

"The song is dedicated to those that lost their loved ones during that disaster.

"I will also be appealing to God to have more grace with us as a nation and avert such disasters in the future," she said.

The 28-year-old singer said she was looking forward to a great show and invited music fans to come in their numbers.

"I am so excited to be unleashing my very own first album and it is a dream come true. I am urging all gospel music lovers to come and experience good time in the presence of God.

"I hope that many will enjoy this offering," said Phiri. Other songs on the album include the title track "Ndozvireva Kunaniko", "Munehanya Nesu", "Ndibvumbamirei", "Aripo", "Sando", "Great Loneliness" and "Handisi Perengende".