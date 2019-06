Luanda — Health Ministry will launch a new public tender this year for hiring new professionals in the sector, according to minister Sílvia Lutucuta.

Silvia Lutucuta said so to the press after the approval of AKz 10.3 billion revised 2019 General Budget by Parliament on Thursday.

The official did not specify the number of existing vacancies, but she said that the tender to be launched next month will cover doctors, nurses, lab technicians as well as support and general scheme workers.